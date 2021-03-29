Cool tonight, colder late in the week

It will be chilly tonight, but not as cold as what we will see at the end of the week. Skies will be clear tonight, and temperatures will drop into the 40s. A weak storm system will move by to the south tomorrow, bringing a few clouds to the area. We will also start to warm up with high temperatures in the 70s. Wednesday will be even warmer with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 ahead of a cold front. It will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day. The cold front will move through Wednesday night with rain and thunderstorms. It will be windy and turn much cooler Thursday with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures Thursday and Friday nights will drop into the 30s with frost possible. Sunshine over the weekend will start a warm up. We will warm into the 60s Saturday, then some spots will see 70 on Sunday.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 40 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and warm with showers developing. Highs 75-80.