Cool tonight with a stray shower

The cooler weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s. A storm system will develop offshore, and will bring a slight chance for showers tonight, especially close to the coast. This system will move away tomorrow, and it will be breezy with high temperatures in the 70s. This cooler than normal weather will continue Saturday, then it will warm into the 80s on Sunday. We will see sunshine mixed with some clouds over the weekend. Humidity will increase Monday ahead of a cold front late in the day. This will bring a chance for thunderstorms on Monday. The front will stall just to our south Tuesday, keeping the chance for showers with temperatures dropping into the 70s. A storm system could bring a better chance for rain on Wednesday with temperatures staying below normal.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool with a stray shower. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 76 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.