Cool weather will continue tomorrow, but we will see more sunshine. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures dropping into the 40s. High pressure will control our weather through the middle of the week, keeping it clear with cool, dry weather. High temperatures will be in the 60s tomorrow, then low 70s on Wednesday. The high will move offshore Thursday, allowing moisture to return ahead of a cold front. This will bring a chance for showers Thursday night and Friday. The front will move offshore Saturday, bringing in nice weather for the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday, sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the low 70s.