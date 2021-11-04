Cool weather will last into the weekend

The cool weather will continue into the weekend. Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will drop. Low temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30s inland, to the low 40s along the coast. Frost will be possible in Scotland, Chesterfield and Lee Counties. It will be cool again tomorrow, but we will see some sunshine and temperatures will make it to near 60. A storm system will develop off of Florida tomorrow night, and move by off the Carolina coast on Saturday. This will bring a chance for rain, especially along the coast. It will also be windy and cool on Saturday. At the coast, a gusty northeast wind combined with higher than normal lunar tides will bring a chance for coastal flooding at high tide… especially during the Saturday morning high tide. This storm will move away on Sunday with clouds clearing and sunshine returning. High pressure will build in for next week, bringing sunny weather and a warm up. High temperatures will return to the 70s and stay there for most of the week.

Tonight, clearing and cold. Lows 36 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs near 60.

Saturday, mostly cloudy, windy and cool with a chance for rain. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.