Wet weather will continue into the weekend. The front that has been wobbling back and forth across our area the past couple of days will shift back southward tonight. That will keep it cloudy with showers around tonight. Much cooler weather will move in for tomorrow with high temperatures staying in the 50s. A storm system offshore will bring rain and drizzle for the first half of the day, then it will dry out in the afternoon. Friday will start off rather cloudy, but dry. The front to our south will move back northward as a warm front late in the day, and temperatures will warm into the 60s. Rain chances will increase late in the day, then we will see rain and thunderstorms Friday night. There will be a chance for severe thunderstorms late Friday night with this system. The rain will continue into Saturday, and we should not see much clearing until late in the day. Much colder weather will move in Saturday with high temperatures in the morning, then sharply dropping temperatures in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall below freezing Saturday night with most of us seeing lows in the 20s. Sunday will be sunny, but chilly. Another system will bring a chance for rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of rain and drizzle. Highs 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers late. Highs in the mid 60s.