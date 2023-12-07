MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After freezing temperatures this morning, we are slowly warming through the afternoon, but again temperatures will be below average. Highs for today will be in the mid-50s.

Winds are forecasted to become southerly this evening which will allow temperatures to be slightly warmer tonight and continue to warm over the coming days.

The area of high pressure that is keeping the weather sunny today will move offshore on Friday. Temperatures will warm to the mid-60s on Friday, and high temperatures will be near 70 both days this weekend. Saturday will have nice weather, but then a cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. Sunshine and cooler weather will return to start next week.