Cooler and breezy changes on the way this weekend

A cold front is changing the game tonight with cooler, north winds that will make us finally feel more like autumn. Lows tonight will dip into the mid 50s along the beaches and even as low as the upper 40s inland. Any Halloween decorations you already have out now may want to come inside tonight to avoid being blown away with gusty winds up to 25 to 30 mph.

Gusty winds continue to last through Sunday morning and later afternoon. Winds will slowly subside later Sunday evening into Monday morning. The north winds will help keep most areas at or just below 70 for an afternoon high. This all despite the completely sunny skies expected through Sunday afternoon.

Even cooler temperatures arrive by Monday morning so make sure the kids have a sweatshirt or light jacket as they head to school. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s area-wide. High pressure builds in through the week, keeping us sunny and slowly getting back near 80 by the middle of the week. Next cold front is expected by Friday with a small chance of showers Friday evening into Saturday morning.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with cooler temperatures and gusty winds 20-30 mph. Lows: 54 at the beaches; near 50 inland

SUNDAY: Sunny and windy with gusts between 20-25 mph. Cooler. Highs: 68 near the beaches; near 70 inland

SUNDAY NIGHT: Winds calmer. Clear and cold with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s.