MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy Monday everyone. Clouds started to move in overnight. We will see a mixture of clouds and sun today across the area. Along with a northerly breeze that will keep our temperatures cooler today across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Highs top out in the low 70s. Tonight we should begin to see some breaks in the clouds. That should allow our temperatures to fall into the upper 40s throughout the Pee Dee, and low 50s along the coast.

Tuesday the sunshine returns, that will be quick lived though, as we begin to introduce showers chances to the forecast both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s along the Grand Strand and The Pee Dee. A far cry from the 80s we saw last week.

The below average trend continues through the end of the week. Rain showers are possible both Wednesday and Thursday. Friday looks to be the rainiest day of the week, as storm system moves off our coast.

Saturday looks to be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Shower chances return on Sunday, as we watch another storm system try and move up the coast.