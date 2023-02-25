MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Isolated light showers will occur through the late morning and afternoon, but most of the rain was early this morning. Temperatures will vary greatly across the area. The coast will be close to average near 60 degrees and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-50s, and the border belt will see low-50s.

Clouds will remain in place throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Temperatures for tonight will be 2-7 degrees above average. The beaches will bottom out near 50 and inland will see mid to upper-40s.

Warmer weather returns on Sunday. Temperatures will return to near 70 inland and mid-60s for the coast. It looks like another cloudy start to the day. but blue skies should peer out in the afternoon.

The 80s return on Monday for inland and the beaches will see 70s.