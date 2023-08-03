MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One positive aspect of mostly cloudy conditions is that temperatures will end up cooler and below average. Today will be very comfortable with lower humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Rain chances are relatively low today at the beach. However, in the Pee Dee throughout the afternoon be prepared for some light rain. No thunderstorms today. Tonight will be rainy at times and low temperatures will be in the low-70s at the coast and upper-60s to near 70 in the Pee Dee.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas to wrap up the week, bringing rain chances back for Friday. Temperatures on Friday could possibly only top out in the low to mid-80s due to cloud cover and on-and-off rain all day.

The weekend looks nice as we dry out early Saturday morning and sunshine returns throughout the day. The sea breeze is likely to still create some isolated storms, but overall a calm weekend with temperatures returning to normal, back into the low-90s in the Pee Dee.