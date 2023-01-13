MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Skies will slowly clear this afternoon. Cooler weather will also arrive today, and temperatures will struggle to rise. Expect highs near 60. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny today with a slight chance for a shower as moisture wraps around the low moving up the coast. The system will move further away tonight and it will continue to cool for the weekend.

Tomorrow some brief flurries will be possible in parts of the Pee Dee, but no accumulation will be possible as the ground temperature will be above freezing. Also, the overnight low temperatures are forecasted to be above freezing so the snow will probably melt before reaching the ground anyway.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 with lots of afternoon sun. Temperatures will drop below freezing Saturday night, some in the mid-20s. The sunny skies will continue Sunday with only a slight warm-up, into the low to mid-50s. Warmer weather returns next week with highs in the 60s by Tuesday, and near 70 by Thursday.