MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area last night and that gave us sunshine and cooler weather for today. High temperatures this afternoon are still going to be 10 degrees above average, but 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid-60s today.

It will be much cooler tonight where nearly normal temperatures are forecasted. The beaches will be in the upper-30s to nearly 40 degrees and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-30s.

A majority of Saturday will be partly sunny and dry, but clouds and rain chances are going to increase late in the evening. It will be much cooler in the afternoon with the mid-50s expected throughout the area.

Scattered showers to start the day on Sunday will quickly become widespread through the late morning and continue into the evening. It is going to be a very soggy day. The models (GFS, European, and Baron 3k) are in very good agreement that widespread rain totals will range from 1-2″ over the next four days.

Scattered rain chances will also be around for the first part of Monday and then mostly dry by lunch. Temperatures will be trending in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees Sunday and Monday.