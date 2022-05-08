Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! We will remain cooler and on the cloudier side today with highs trying to get to the mid-60s. No doubt about it that many will be breaking out the jackets and sweatshirts for this one.

Into the work and school week ahead, temperatures will work to rebound into the 70s with a good deal of sunshine at least through Wednesday!

Be mindful of storm and rain chances that are currently slated to return on Thursday and into the start of next weekend. Please check back for updates.

MOTHER’S DAY: Some peeks of sun with cooler highs, mostly in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease with lows falling to the upper to mid-40s.

MONDAY: Sunshine works to break out. Highs near 70 to the low 70s.