Drier weather is moving in for the rest of the week. A cold front moved through early this morning and will bring in some nicer weather. It will stay warm and muggy today with temperatures in the mid 80s. The front will push further offshore today, and drier air will move in tonight.

The weather will stay nice through the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will be near normal in the mid 80s. Humidity will return on Friday, and there will be a few more clouds around. Some moisture offshore may push back onshore over the weekend, but chances for that are pretty low. It will stay warm through the weekend and into next week.

Today, partly sunny and slightly less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 60-62 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.