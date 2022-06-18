MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Cooler temperatures will be in place tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s for the Grand Strand and near 60 degrees for most cities in the Pee Dee. A couple of cities are likely to drop into the upper-50s tonight.

Father’s Day is looking absolutely beautiful. Sunshine will prevail and temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the beaches and upper-80s inland. Also in store for tomorrow is very low dewpoints which means the air will feel much more refreshing. The cooler, drier air is thanks to high pressure from the north. Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the seven-day forecast.

As if breaking high temperatures records was not enough, record low temperatures will be in jeopardy Sunday night/Monday morning. The current forecast is 58, 62, and 56 degrees for Florence, Myrtle Beach, and Lumberton, respectively. The records are 58, 59, and 55 degrees.

The system moves away Tuesday, and then things heat up once again. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the upcoming week with 101 degrees being forecasted inland, and mid-90s for the coast. Sunshine is abundant Sunday-Wednesday, and the chance of rain returns Thursday-Saturday.