MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloudy start to the morning, but by midmorning it will become mostly sunny. A cold front moved through the area last night and it will lower the temperatures and the humidity for today. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s today at the beaches and low-80s inland.

Clear and calm tonight with normal temperatures in the forecast. Near 60 degrees at the coast and mid-50s inland.

A warming trend fires up tomorrow. The coast will still be in the mid-70s, but the Pee Dee will be in the mid-80s. Still not very humid though.

Mostly sunny and warm temperatures last through the weekend. Mother’s Day is this Sunday and it will be in the mid-80s at the beach and near 90 degrees inland.