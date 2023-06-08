MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front has moved through and has shifted to our south, this will keep temperatures cooler today. High temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, especially in the Pee Dee. Highs in the low-80s inland and upper-70s at the coast.

There have been some showers throughout the morning, but rain chances will be very low this afternoon. If anything pops up it will be light, brief, and isolated. The Carolina Country Music Festival kicks off at 3 p.m. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The UV index is an 8 today, so make sure to have sunscreen, sunglasses, and cowboy hats.

Low temperatures for tonight will be cool. At the coast, expect temperatures in the mid-60s and mid to upper-50s in the Pee Dee.

Tomorrow will be perfect with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. All cities will return to the 80s.The Pee Dee will make it to the mid-80s.

The weather looks amazing for CCMF this weekend with plenty of sun and warmth.