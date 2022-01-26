Cooler Temps and Weekend Rain

Clouds cleared out early this morning. Still patchy clouds lingering throughout today but nonetheless some sunshine. Temperatures are not very warm out there. We won’t be breaking into the 50s today, sadly, but more sunshine for tomorrow and temperatures in the low 50s. Winds increased for today; sustained between 10-15 mph, but could see gusts slightly around/above 20 mph.

Cold front will approach the Carolinas from the west Friday afternoon and slowly progress into the Pee Dee by Friday evening; at which time, a low pressure system spins up off the coast of Florida. The low pressure will drag moisture into the Carolinas and stray showers will occur early Friday evening and becoming more widespread Friday night. Between 9-11PM border belt cities such as Laurinburg could see a transition into snow. The snow will proceed to the Grand Strand where snow flurries may be seen. Highly unlikely to see any accumulation from this system. Good news is that this is nothing like last weekend. NO ICE! The system will pull away by late morning on Saturday and head to the Northeast.

Significant cooldown as we transition from Friday to Saturday; expect highs in the 40s again on Saturday. Lots of sun for the remainder of the weekend and beginning of next week. The progression into the late weekend/early next week will be partnered with a gradual warm up. We will make it to the upper 50s/near 60 by Tuesday.

SIDENOTE **** Northeast Weekend Event

In the news, the term “bombogenesis” is being used to describe the system approaching the Northeast. It will affect this region Saturday and Sunday. Bombogenesis describes a rapid intensification of a system. Specifically, the system must decrease in pressure by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. It occurs in both tropical and non-tropical systems. We [the Southeast] have experienced a bomb-cyclone before. For example, Hurricane Michael (2018), dropped an astounding 41 millibars in 24 hours (between 1PM EST on 10/09/2018 and 1PM EST on 10/10/2018). Hurricane Matthew (2016) saw a similar trend. On 9/29/2016 at 7AM EST the pressure was 995 millibars, and by 7AM on 9/30/2016 the pressure was 968 millibars (27 millibar decrease). Matthew then dropped another 24 millibars over the next 24 hours.

The low pressure system is going to affect the Carolinas, but this will be when it is FIRST forming. The system will gain strength once is pulls away. This weekend, as the system is heading to the Northeast, the GFS is projecting the system to have a pressure of 1001 millibars at 1:00AM on 1/29/2022. 24 hours later, the system is forecasted to have a barometric pressure 957 millibars. The “good” news is that the low pressure center stays over the ocean, but the closer the system is to the coast, the more snow is going to accumulate. As of right now, the GFS is forecasting the most snowfall along the immediate coast. Approximately 6-8 inches around Boston, MA, and Providence, RI. Whereas Augusta, ME is looking more like 12-16 inches of snow.