More clouds and cooler weather move in today. We started our cool down yesterday and the cool weather will continue today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine to start the day but more clouds move in for the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s along the coast, near 60 inland.

High pressure will move offshore on Wednesday, and winds will turn around to the south. This will bring in much warmer weather and high humidity. Temperatures will warm into the 70s Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will move through late Thursday. It will be warm again Thursday with a round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with only a small cool down. A storm system will bring a slight chance for rain Saturday night into early Sunday.

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 58-60 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 40-44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 inland, 70 beaches.