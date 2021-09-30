Cooler today with a chance for a few showers

The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak cold front pushing through the Carolinas will have little impact on our weather.

There will be a few more clouds around today, and a slight chance for a shower. It will still be warm with highs in the 80s. High pressure will control our weather Friday through the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

The center of the high pressure will push offshore on Sunday, allowing moisture to return to the Carolina. This will bring back the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to start next week. A cold front may push across the area by the middle of next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 64-66 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.