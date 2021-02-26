Cooler today with afternoon showers

It will be much cooler today, but warm back up for the weekend. A weak cold front moved through the area yesterday and has stalled to our south. Cooler weather will move in today as clouds thicken up. Today will be mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures only in the 50s to near 60. A weak storm system will move through late today with showers, mainly inland. This storm system will move away Saturday, taking the cooler weather with it.

Skies will clear with sunshine returning, and temperatures will warm into the 70s. Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with high in the mid 70s to near 80 with hit or miss showers. A cold front will move through late Monday with some rain. It will still be near 70° on Monday, then cooling down to the mid 50s on Tuesday.

A storm system moving by to our south will bring another chance for a shower on Wednesday. We’ll warm back into the 60s for the second half of next week

Today, mostly cloudy and cooler with scat’d showers, mainly inland. Highs 54-56 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Tonight, decreasing clouds and cool. Lows 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 70-76.