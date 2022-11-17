Cold weather will move in today and continue through the rest of the week. Today will start with cloud cover and then gradually become mostly sunny. It will be cool with highs only in the low to mid-50s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for areas east of I-95, but not including the immediate coast tonight until 8 a.m. Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, except for along the coast. Areas west of I-95 had their first freeze in October, so a freeze watch is not needed. There is a FROST ADVISORY for the immediate coast for the possibility of patchy frost.

Sunny, cool weather will continue Friday. Another surge of cold air will move in Sunday, and most inland areas will once aging drop below freezing Sunday night. We may see a warmup for the middle of next week with rain chances returning.

Today, gradual sunshine and cool. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 33-34 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid-50s.