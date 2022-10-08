MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy conditions will be in control for tonight and it will be noticeably cooler especially in the Pee Dee and along the border belt. Some cities will be in the mid-to-upper-40s, but cities like Florence, Marion, and Scranton will be near 50 degrees. Conditions will be milder at the coast in the mid-50s.

High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the low-70s, a couple of spots may make it to the mid-70s. Low humidity and sunshine are still around.

For Monday, temperatures will increase a little with more cities making it to the mid-70s across the viewing area. Most models have added in some light rain for Monday. Looks like on-and-off showers will be possible throughout the day, but still, have some breaks in the cloud cover.

High pressure will move overhead Tuesday and that will kick rain chances away until the end of the work week.