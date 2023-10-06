Cooler weather will move in over the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will move through tomorrow morning. There will be clouds around in the morning, then they will clear in the afternoon. It will be breezy tomorrow, but still warm with highs near 80. Much cooler weather will move in tomorrow night with many places cooling into the 40s. Sunday will be sunny, but much cooler with most places staying in the 60s for highs. The cooler weather will continue into Monday. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine for the first half of next week, and that will warm us up. Temperatures will be back near 80 by the middle of the week. Clouds will move in Thursday ahead of a storm system that could bring rain on Friday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 61 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 78 inland, 80 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 68 inland, 70 beaches.