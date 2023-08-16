Cooler weather moves in today and will continue through the weekend. A cold front has moved into the area and stalled and will finally bring some relief from the heat. Normal temperatures will return today, and luckily, the triple-digit heat is gone. The front will also bring a better chance for showers and storms. The front will stall through into Thursday, keeping the rain chances around. Heat indices will drop to the mid-90s Wednesday and continue for the remainder of the week.

The weather will dry out Friday, and it will heat back up a little. Another cold front will move into the area Friday night, keeping the comfortable weather around for the weekend. High temperatures will remain near normal and heat index values will also remain in the 90s. The stalled front will keep some spotty shower chances around for the weekend, especially closer to the coast. The front will dissipate late Sunday night and sunshine will return to start next week.