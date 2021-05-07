Cooler weather continues into the weekend

The cooler weather will continue into the weekend. A storm system will pass us to the north and will bring a chance for showers along the Border Belt. It will be breezy today with high temperatures in the mid 70s. This system to our north will move away this evening and the cooler than normal weather will continue Saturday, then it will warm into the 80s on Sunday. We will see sunshine mixed with some clouds over the weekend.

Humidity will increase Monday ahead of a cold front late in the day. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day on Monday. We’ll dry out on Tuesday with temperatures dropping back into the 70s. A storm system will bring another chance for rain on Wednesday with temperatures staying below normal. Showers continue through Thursday.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 76 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows 46-48 inland, 52 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.