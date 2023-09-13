Cooler weather will move in for the end of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. A cold front will move into the area tonight, and linger nearby tomorrow. This will keep the chance for thunderstorms in the forecast for tomorrow. The front will move away tomorrow night, with cooler, drier weather moving in. Friday will be sunny with low humidity and high temperatures in the low 80s. The nice weather will continue through most of the weekend. The next weak front will move through Sunday night with showers mostly overnight. Nice weather for the first half of next week with temperatures close to normal.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and breezy with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday, mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the low 80s.