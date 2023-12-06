Chilly weather is moving in for the next couple of days. A cold front has moved off shore and today will be sunny, but it will also be cool and breezy. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s. The cool weather will continue Thursday with temperatures well below normal, in the low to mid 50s.

Winds will turn to the south on Friday, and we will warm back into the 60s. Some spots will warm to 70 on Saturday. A cold front will move through late on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still be close to 70 degrees on Sunday. Next week will start with lots of sunshine and temperatures back below normal.