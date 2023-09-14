Cooler weather will move in for the end of the week. A cold front moved into the area yesterday and will linger nearby today. This will keep the chance for a few stray showers and some cloud cover in the forecast for today. The front will move away tonight, with cooler, drier weather moving in. There is a high rip current risk at all of our beaches, a small craft advisory and a high surf advisory today. All of these advisories will continue for Friday and into Saturday morning, due to the passing of Hurricane Lee off-shore.

Friday will be sunny with low humidity and high temperatures in the low 80s. The nice weather will continue through most of the weekend. The next weak front will move through Sunday night with showers mostly overnight. Nice weather will continue for the first half of next week with temperatures close to normal.

Today, partly sunny and muggy with a chance for a stray shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, gradual clearing and mild. Lows 59-62 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Friday, sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the low 80s.