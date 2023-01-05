Cooler weather will slowly move in over the next couple of days. A cold front pushed off shore early this morning and cooler weather will gradually move in. Sunshine will return today, and it will be warm, but not as warm as it has been with high temperatures around 70. The slow cool down will continue tonight and Friday with lows in the 40s tonight, and highs around 60 on Friday.

The more seasonable weather will continue through the weekend. A weak storm system may bring a few showers Sunday night into Monday, and another system may bring showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. No big warm ups or cool downs are expected next week as highs remain around 60 through midweek.

Today, gradual clearing and still warm. Highs around 70.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows 39-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cooler. Highs around 60.