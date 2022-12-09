Rain showers will move through today with a big cool down for the end of the week. Once again, cloud cover will stick around but temperatures will be much cooler today with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Showers will move through ahead of the cold front which will push offshore tonight, cooling us off even more for the weekend

The cooler weather will continue through the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine will return on Saturday, then another system will bring some rain on Sunday. High pressure will bring sunshine to start next week, but temperatures will stay near normal. A storm system could bring rain for the second half of next week as we warm back into the 60s.

Today, mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Highs 57-58 inland, 60 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows 43-46 inland, 48 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs 55-58.