Cooler weather will briefly move in for the middle of the week. A cold front has moved off shore, taking the showers along with it. Cooler weather will move in today with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week, and that will warm us up. Temperatures will be back close to normal on Thursday, then some spots could hit 80 on Friday.

The weekend will start off warm with highs in the 80s. A cold front will move through late Saturday with a chance for a thunderstorm, then cooler weather on Sunday. Warmer weather will be back next week with highs climbing back to near 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 60-64 inland, 61-62 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 38-42 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and nice. Highs 65-70.