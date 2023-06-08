Cooler weather will move in today with lower humidity. A cold front will push to our south today. The front may be close enough though for a chance for a few stray showers, but it will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Drier air will move in throughout the day with lower humidity. It will warm back up on Friday into the weekend, but the humidity will stay comfortable through Saturday.

The humidity will return on Sunday, and highs will climb back to around 90 degrees ahead of the next front. A warm front will move through late on Sunday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms Sunday night and on Monday. The trailing cold front should move through and out Monday night into Tuesday morning. We could see a few early morning showers on Tuesday, but sunshine should return Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be back to around 90 by midweek.

Today, partly sunny and cooler with a chance for a stray shower. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.