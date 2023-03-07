Much cooler weather will move in tonight, bringing an end to the very warm weather. Skies will be clear tonight and it will be windy with temperatures falling into the 40s. High pressure will build in for tomorrow and we will see plenty of sunshine, but it will be much cooler with highs in the 60s. This cooler weather will continue through the rest of the week., A storm system will bring rain on Friday and will reinforce the cooler weather through the weekend. Another system will bring rain showers late Sunday into Monday. Cooler weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, clear, windy and cooler. Lows 38 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 64 inland, 60 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.