Cooler weather moving in

Much cooler weather is moving in, plus we have a chance for some rain. A cold front will pass through the Carolinas tonight. Most places will stay dry, but there is a slight chance for a shower here or there. Tomorrow will stay mostly cloudy, and it will be much cooler than is has been, with high temperatures only in the 50s. There will be a slight chance for a shower tomorrow, then a better chance for rain will move in tomorrow night. A storm system will pass by offshore on Wednesday, keeping it cloudy, and bringing some rain. Rainfall amounts will be 1/4-1/2 of an inch, which will not be enough to alleviate the drought, but any rain is welcome. Rain will clear late Wednesday, and sunshine will be back on Thursday. It will still be cool Thursday with highs near 60. A warm front will push through on Friday with a chance for a shower, and warmer weather returning for the weekend. A cold front on Sunday will bring another chance for showers, then cooler weather to start next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and much cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 51 inland, 54 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.