Chilly weather is moving in for the next couple of days. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the 40s. A cold front will move through late tonight with a few clouds. Tomorrow will be windy and cool with highs in the 50s. The cool weather will continue Thursday with temperatures below normal. Winds will turn to the south on Friday, and we will warm back into the 60s. Some spots will warm to 70 on Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms. Next week will start with temperatures below normal.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 38 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.