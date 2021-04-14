Cooler weather moving in

Cooler weather will be moving in over the next couple of days. A cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. The clouds and showers will linger into tomorrow, but rain amounts will be scattered and light. It will be breezy and mild tonight with low temperatures in the 60s. It will be a little cooler tomorrow with highs in the 70s. The cool down will continue Friday with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A weak storm system will bring more clouds and a few showers Saturday as temperatures stay below normal. Skies will clear Sunday and temperatures will stay close to normal into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a few showers. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.