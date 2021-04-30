Cooler weather moving in tonight will last for just part of the weekend. Skies will clear tonight behind the cold front that moved through today. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s late tonight. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and it will be cool with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will drop again tomorrow night. High pressure will move offshore Sunday, allowing winds to turn to the south. This will quickly warm us up, and temperatures will warm into the mid 80s away from the coast. A storm system will move by to our west on Monday, bringing a chance for a thunderstorm. It will also increase the humidity. Warm, humid weather will continue through Thursday with pop up thunderstorms possible and temperatures in the 80s.
APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD
Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.
Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.