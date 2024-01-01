MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Much cooler weather is on the way. Today we saw temperatures make it into the low 60s along the Grand Strand. Upper 50s to low 60s across the Pee Dee. This is the last “warm” day for the next several. A cold front will push through the area this afternoon, into the early evening hours. Most of the frontal passage will be dry. There could be a few isolated locations that pick up a stray shower. The noticeable thing will be the drop in temperatures, and the wind shift out of the northwest.

Overnight lows will fall to or below freezing. Sunshine will be abundant for your Tuesday. What won’t be abundant is the colder temperatures in store for the area. Coastal sections may barely make it to 50. Inland locations could see a few degrees added on to 50. The entire area will be below 55 F.

As we reach the midweek time frame, our nice and calm weather will come to a halt. The active southern jet stream will once again be fueled with moisture. El Nino storm track normally brings this near the Carolina coastline. This will bring a round of rain for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Nothing major. As we look towards the weekend, right now it looks like a bigger storm heading our way. Don’t fret we have several days before this looks plausible. Let’s just monitor the trends, and we will update you on the latest.