Cooler weather will move in over the next few days. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 40s. Cooler, drier air building in will bring plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s. A cold front will move through dry on Wednesday with a few clouds. It will be even cooler Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Some places will fall below freezing Wednesday and Thursday nights. Warmer weather will return Friday into the weekend. Our next chance for rain will be with a cold front Saturday night into Sunday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.