This week’s warm weather is coming to an end. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. A stray shower is possible west of I-95. A cold front will move through tomorrow, bringing in much cooler weather. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s tomorrow. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front will stall to our south on Saturday, and it will stay cloudy with on and off periods of rain. It will be cool with highs only in the 50s. This system will move away Sunday. Showers are possible in the morning, but it will clear into the afternoon. Rain totals through Sunday will range from 1-2 inches. Once we clear Sunday, nice weather will build in for next week. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 70s by Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower west of I-95. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.