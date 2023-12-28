Cooler weather is moving in, and will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with low temperatures near 40. It will be breezy and cool tomorrow with temperatures only warming into the 50s. The cooler weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Next week looks cool as well. A weak storm system could bring a few showers late Monday, otherwise it will be dry next week. Monday will be the warmest day next week with highs near 60, then back into the 50s through mid week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 38 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.