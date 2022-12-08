Rain showers will move in tonight ahead of a cool down for the end of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late. A cold front will move through tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. It will be much cooler tomorrow with high temperatures near 60. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine will return on Saturday, then another system will bring some rain on Sunday. High pressure will bring sunshine to start next week, but temperatures will stay near normal. A storm system could bring rain for the second half of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Highs 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs 55-60.