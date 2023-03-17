We will see rain tonight, then cooler weather for the weekend. A cold front will move through tonight, bringing periods of rain. Clouds and showers will linger in tomorrow morning, then clear into the afternoon. It will be cool with high temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. Cold weather will continue to build into the Carolinas, with highs in the 50s on Sunday, and freezing temperatures possible Sunday night. It will stay cool to start next week, but it will warm up through the week. There is a chance for showers Tuesday into Wednesday, then warmer weather toward the end of the week. Temperatures may warm into the 70s by the end of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, morning showers, then clearing and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.