Rain will move away tonight, then cooler weather returns tomorrow. Rain and thunderstorms this evening as a cold front pushes through. Skies will clear late tonight. Temperatures will be back tomorrow with highs in the 50s. It will still be a little breezy tomorrow, but winds will diminish through the day. High pressure will bring sunshine Friday and Saturday with temperatures staying near normal. A quick moving storm system will bring rain late Sunday into early Monday. Warmer weather will move in next week with highs in the 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with rain moving away. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.