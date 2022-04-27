Cooler weather will move in today and stick around through the rest of the week. High pressure builds in with sunshine and cooler weather today through Friday. High temperatures will be below normal in the 70s, and nighttime lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

High pressure will move offshore by Saturday, allowing higher humidity to return. It will be warm and more humid for the weekend with clouds and sunshine, and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. This warm, humid weather with pop up storms will continue into next week.

Today, sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 74-76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cooler. Lows 46-48 inland, 50 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s.