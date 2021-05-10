Cooler weather through mid week

Cooler weather will be returning for the middle of the week. A cold front will move through tonight with scattered showers. The front will stall to our south tomorrow, keeping it rather cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle. It will also be a little cooler tomorrow with high temperatures in the 70s. Even cooler weather will move in on Wednesday with temperatures struggling to warm into the 60s. A storm system will move along the front stalled to our south on Wednesday, bringing periods of rain. Showers and a chance for a thunderstorm will linger into Thursday as temperatures stay below normal. High pressure will build in on Friday, bring more sunshine. The sunny weather will continue into the weekend with warmer weather returning.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s.