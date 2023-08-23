The cooler weather that arrived today will not last long… we will heat back up again by the end of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 60s away from the coast. More sunshine tomorrow and a little warmer than it was today with highs in the 80s and low 90s. High pressure with high heat will push back in on Friday, and it will be sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. This heat and humidity will continue on Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday night with scattered thunderstorms continuing into Sunday. The cool down for Sunday will be subtle, and it will still be hot and humid. This typical August weather with heat and humidity, and scattered thunderstorms will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 64 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.