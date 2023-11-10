Cooler, wetter weather is moving in for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures dropping into the 50s. A cold front moving through tonight will bring much cooler weather for the weekend. High temperatures will only be in the 50s this weekend. An area of low pressure will for along this front offshore, keeping it cloudy and wet for much of the weekend. Sunshine will return Monday as this low pressure moves away. It will stay cool to start next week with highs in the 60s. Warmer weather will return by the end of next week with highs back in the 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and much cooler with periods of rain and drizzle. Highs 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with showers, still cool. Highs in the mid 50s.