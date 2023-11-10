MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds have gradually increased over the past several hours and it will be a mostly cloudy weekend.

High temperatures at 12 p.m. were in the upper 70s along the border belt and in the Pee Dee. The Grand Strand was also warm in the mid-70s. There is currently a cold front in central North Carolina which will be pushing south in the next couple of hours and will be offshore this evening. The border belt is likely to see temperatures drop slightly to the mid-70s late this afternoon.

A stray shower is possible this evening but rain chances increase Saturday and Sunday. Mostly cloudy conditions tonight with temperatures near 50 degrees inland and mid-50s at the coast.

The cold front will bring much cooler temperatures this weekend. Highs tomorrow will be 15 degrees lower than today in the upper-50s to nearly 60 degrees. Mid to upper-50s in the forecast for Sunday. Again, a cloudy weekend with periods of rain.

More sunshine by Monday and temperatures back to the low-60s.